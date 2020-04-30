PIA postpones direct flights to Sydney

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday postponed its direct flights to Sydney that were scheduled to start on April 22.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the first direct flight was scheduled to depart from Lahore to Sydney on April 22. At the last minute, the Australian Interior Ministry decided to review the security situation at Lahore and Karachi airports.

The PIA was instructed by the Australian Home Office to postpone the flight.

According to the spokesperson, PIA is delaying the first two flights till the review is completed. The decision was taken in the context of reviewing Pakistan s security situation and airport system.

The PIA and the Pakistani embassy were in touch with the Australian authorities. The passengers of the first two flights are being notified through the call center.