PTI Lahore rally: Punjab govt suspends Orange Line, Metro bus services

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Government of Punjab took serious steps to prevent any mishaps over the security concerns after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan scheduled his Power Show in Lahore, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Government has decided to temporarily suspend the Metro bus service and Orange Line train service before the PTI power show.

The metro and orange line services will be completely closed at 4 o’clock today and the mass transit will start their working from tomorrow as per normal schedule.