Bilawal to meet Nawaz Sharif over challenges faced by coalition govt

LONDON (Dunya News) – The Government formed by coalition is facing trouble as Pakistan people Party (PPP) is facing concerns over the power sharing formula taken up by the Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM) and its allies, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has flown to London to discuss this matter with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting between the PPP Chairman and PML-N Supremo is scheduled for today and after the meeting.

According to sources, Pakistan Peoples’ Party formed a delegation to meet PMLN Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

The delegation will be headed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari comprising of Syed Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The consultations will be held between both the leaders over the designations of President of Pakistan, Chairman Senate and Governor Punjab and the PPP chairman will take oath as foreign minister on his return to Pakistan.

It merits mention here that, Deadlock persists in PML-N and PPP as Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not take oath as Foreign Minister.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto expressed concern over Shehbaz Sharif’s failure to fulfill promises made with the Awami National Party (ANP) and Mohsin Dawar.

Bilawal had then decided to take up this issue and discuss it with Nawaz Sharif.