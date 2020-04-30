Journey of national development started from where PML-N left it: Marriyum

present government enjoys the confidence of not only the people but also of the friendly countries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the journey of national development has started from where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left it in 2018, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the first ten days of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister (PM) reflect that the country is moving towards progress and prosperity.

She said for the first time in the history of the country, cabinet members from different parties are committed to work together for the development of the country.

Referring to the greetings received by Shehbaz Sharif from different countries on becoming Prime Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb said these are indicative of the fact that the country’s foreign policy is once again on the right track after four years.

