Tariq Fatemi appointed as SAPM on foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Syed Tariq Fatemi as his special assistant on foreign affairs, Dunya News repoprted.

“The prime minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial no. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi, as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs, with immediate effect,” the notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

Fatemi, who was removed from the same position for being part of the infamous Dawn Leaks in 2017 during Nawaz Sharif government, has named a day after 33 ministers took oath in the new federal cabinet.

