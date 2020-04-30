Asif Zardari calls on Ch Shujaat, offers to induct his son in cabinet

The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari offered to include Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son Salik Hussain in the federal cabinet. “I want to include Salik Hussain in the federal cabinet,” Zardari said.

The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country. Both the leaders agreed to expand the political tolerance and resolve the matters in a peaceful manner.

