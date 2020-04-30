PTI would have been in power if relations with establishment not deteriorated: Fawad

Fawad admitted that relations between govt and establishment were not good for the last few months

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that if relations with the establishment had not deteriorated, the PTI government would have survived, Dunya News reported.

Talking to a private TV channel, former federal minister admitted that relations between the government and the establishment were not good for the last few months and every effort was made to rectify them.

Fawad Chaudhry said Had relations with the establishment not deteriorated, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would have been in power in the country.

