PM assures Akhtar Mengal of addressing concerns in meetings with allies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held separate meeting with leaders of the coalition parties.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Matter pertaining to political situation in the country was discussed in detail in the meeting while consultations were also held on national issues.

On the other hand, BNP Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal also called on the Prime Minister and discussed issues related to Sardar Akhtar Mengal s inclusion in the cabinet.

According to sources, Shahbaz Sharif took Sardar Akhtar Mengal into confidence and assured him to address his reservations.

During the meeting, the two leaders also reiterated their commitment to strengthen the governmental alliance in the national interest.

Meanwhile, the National Party delegation led by former Chief Minister of Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The delegation congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

According to sources, the Prime Minister said that he would leave no stone unturned for the development of Balochistan. “I am well aware of the problems of Balochistan,” he said and added he is a supporter of provincial autonomy and the people of Balochistan have a right to the resources.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister will visit Waziristan on Thursday. He will be given a briefing on North Waziristan while Shehbaz Sharif will meet the tribal elders.