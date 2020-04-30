Imran Khan’s meeting with Ilhan Omar is a conspiracy or interference, asks Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday while reacting over former PM Imran Khan meeting with US Congresswoman IIhan Omar and asked if the meeting was a conspiracy or an interference. Imran Khan should answer the nation.



Reacting to Imran Khan s meeting with US Congressman Ilhan Omar, the interior minister said that which American conspiracy was discussed in the meeting with Illhan Omar, the nation wants to know.



“Why the one who calls the meeting of Americans a conspiracy is is meeting the Americans after going in the opposition and what conspiracy is being hatch now,” he questioned and added he would investigate if Imran Khan didn’t tell the nation.



He said that the nation must know the truth otherwise Imran Niazi may come up with another letter a few days later. The one who incited the nation against America has been holding meetings with them, he added.

