US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets PTI chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in Bani Gala on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to Islamophobia, bilateral issues and other related issued came under discussion.

Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill were also present in the meeting.

Discussion was also held on the effects of Hindutva ideology and Muslims in India.

On the occasion, the US Congresswoman expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally.

“I have been wanting to meet you for a long time,” said Ilhan Omar and added voices are being raised around the world against Islamophobia.

She also thanked the PTI chairman for being a strong voice against Islamophobia.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also appreciated her courageous and principled position on the issues.