Speaker Punjab Assembly submits reference in ECP against PTI dissident members

action should be taken against the deviant members under Article 63A

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took action against their Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) who casted their vote in favor of Hamza Shahbaz for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab elections, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sent the reference against the dissident party members to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The reference has been submitted against 26 dissident members to the Election Commission under Article 63-A of the constitution of Pakistan.

It is mentioned in the reference that action should be taken against the deviant members under Article 63A.