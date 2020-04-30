Marriyum calls for end to process of disseminating baseless, concocted news

Marriyum Aurangzeb has called to end the process of disseminating baseless, concocted news by media

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for an end to the process of disseminating baseless and concocted news by a section of media and social media websites after assumption of office of Prime Minister (PM) by Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, the minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the news about declaring any other place Camp Office except the Prime Minister House are baseless and pack of lies.

She said there is also no veracity in the news about deployment of police and administrative staff at any place.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged editorial writers and media persons to confirm before publication of any such baseless news. She also asked the social media users to reject such negative propaganda.