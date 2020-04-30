Pakistan reports 85 COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,411. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,364 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 85 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,098 in Sindh, 6,323 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,618 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,720 in Punjab, 219,389 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,159 in Islamabad, 43,306 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,736 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,944,584 coronavirus tests and 18,563 in the last 24 hours. 1,493,707 patients have recovered in the country whereas 209 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.45 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,916,484 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 57,649 in last 24 hours. 120,721,865 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 132,494 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 244,568,232 with 214,100 in the last 24 hours.