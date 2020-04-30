PM Shehbaz finalises 30-member federal cabinet

The 30-member federal cabinet is likely to be sworn-in on Tuesday (April 19).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has finalized the 30-member federal cabinet which is likely to be sworn-in on Tuesday (April 19), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will get 12 ministries and nine ministries will be given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Four ministries will be handed over to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will get two ministries.

Other coalition partners including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamhori Watan Party (JWP) will get one ministry each in the new set up.

Sources also informed that two state ministers will be from PML-N and two state ministers from PPP. One member of PPP and two members of PML-N will be advisors to the Prime Minister.

Sources said that Khwaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq Rana Tanveer, Khurram Dastgir, Sadar Rafique, Mian Javed Latif, Mian Riaz Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Azam Nazir of PML-N are are included in the cabinet.

PPP s Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Murtaza Mahmood, Sajid Hussain Tori, Ehsan-ur-Rehman and Abid Hussain will be part of the cabinet.

Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wasay, Mufti Abdul Shakur and Senator Dalha Mahmood from the JUI-F and MQM-P s Syed Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari are also in the cabinet.

Israr Tarin of BAP, Shahzain Bugti of JWP and Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q are also included in the cabinet. Amir Muqam and Miftah Ismail of PML-N and PPP s Qamar Zaman Kaira will be advisers to the Prime Minister.

PML-N s Ayesha Ghous Pasha and Abdul Rehman Kanjo and PPP s Hina Rabbani Khar and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar will be the ministers of state in the new cabinet.

According to sources, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani will administer oath from the federal ministers on Tuesday. The swearing in ceremony will be held tomorrow at 11 am.

In this regard, the Cabinet Division has informed the Chairman Senate about the oath.

On the other hand, the formula of power sharing among the allies has been decided to give the post of Deputy Speaker to JUI-F. JUI has nominated Zahid Akram Durrani for the post of Deputy Speaker.

According to sources, Zahid Akram Durrani has received nomination papers and will submit nomination papers on Tuesday.

