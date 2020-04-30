Mother, son killed in car, bus collision in Sehwan

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – A woman and her son were killed while two other persons were wounded when a car collided with a bus in Sehwan, a city located in Jamshoro District of Sindh province, on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a car on its way to Hyderabad from Sehwan collided head-on with a bus at the Indus Highway in Sehwan, killing a woman and her son on the spot and injuring two others.

