Fazlur Rehman hosts Iftar dinner for Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosted an Iftar dinner for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to the sources, current political situation in the country, joint strategy for the future and formation of the Federal Cabinet came under discussion during the meeting.

The two leaders also agreed to work together in the future. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, JUI s Maulana Salahuddin and others were also present in the meeting.

