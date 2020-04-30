Imran Khan insisted on filing reference against Justice Faez Isa, claims Farogh Naseem

Farogh Naseem said that I had no personal conflict with Supreme Court Judge Justice Faiz Isa.

ISLMABAD (Dunya News) - Former law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday claimed that former premier Imran Khan had insisted on filing reference against Justice Faez Isa, Dunya News reported.

Ex-law minister said that I had no personal conflict with Supreme Court Judge Justice Faiz Isa.

It is pertinent to mention here that Farogh Naseem has reacted to Imran Khan s statement in which former PM stated that it was a mistake to file a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Farogh further said that the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) was directly under Imran Khan and he also faced difficulties during the three-year tenure of the Law Minister.

