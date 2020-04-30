Courts work round the clock, no one needs to point finger: CJP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial said on Monday that the courts work round the clock and no one needs to raise finger on court proceedings.

Giving his remarks during hearing of presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63A, the CJP said that it is our responsibility to protect the Constitution.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial remarked that it doesn’t matter what is going on on social media, adding that they will continue to do their job despite being abused for protection of constitution.

He said that the national leadership should defend court rulings.

The CJP questioned the point of the court’s intervention in political crises if 10,000 to 15,000 people are eventually going to gather and start criticising their judgments and not accept them.

“Why should we announce judgments?” Justice Bandial asked. The chief justice went on to add that the judges were the guardians of the Constitution.