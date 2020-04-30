AJK Legislative Assembly to elect new PM

The session of the assembly in which the PM of Azad Kashmir was to be elected is facing delay

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The session of the legislative assembly in which the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Kashmir was to be selected is facing a delay, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members started fighting with the security personnel, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, three parties of the joint opposition have announced that they will boycott from the assembly of Azad Kashmir which rises a possibility that Tanveer Ilyas might be elected as Prime Minister without any opposition.

The opposition leader has stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to start disputes in the Azad Kashmir Assembly as they have already done in the Punjab Assembly. The PTI members and the police officials started fighting while they were entering the Assembly.

As per details, the total number of members of the Assembly are 53 and to be elected as Prime Minister of the Assembly, support of 27 members is required.

It merits mention here that, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly earlier today was scheduled to elect the new prime minister of the region for rest of the constitutional period.

The office had fallen vacant because of resignation by the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi from the office to escape from the no-trust motion, submitted by 25 of the legislators including some of his cabinet colleagues in the assembly on April 12.

In quick compliance upon the April 16 orders of the Supreme Court of AJK, the President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had summoned Legislative Assembly session on Monday at 10.30 am to elect the new prime minister.

The house would have exercised the process of election to the new leader of the house / the new Prime Minister of AJK following the resignation from the office by Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on April 14.

Niazi was currently serving as acting prime minister of the AJK till the election to the new prime minister.

Speaker Ch. Anwar ul Haq will chair the session.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Poonch Division, as candidate of the party for the premier.

The opposition parties in AJK LA comprising PPP and PML (N) AJK Chapters had announced to boycott the election.