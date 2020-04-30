PM inaugurates Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport

Shehbaz Sharif said that China is Pakistan's biggest ally and has stood by Pakistan since day one

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that China is Pakistan’s biggest ally and has stood by Pakistan since the day we came into existence, Dunya News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while inaugurating the Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport will travel in Metro Bus and also address the inaugural ceremony.

After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif had directed for resumption of work on the project and its completion on priority basis.

The bus service will provide international standard travel facilities to thousands of passengers daily and later, the Metro Bus Service is said to be extended to Rawat.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Islamabad Metro Bus service from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad International Airport, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he is hreatly thankful to the President of China.

The Premier also stated that this project was gifted to the people of the Capital city by the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back in 2017 and was supposed to become operational in the year 2018 but unfortunately was delayed for four years on purpose.

The Prime Minister further said that there was no reason to prolong this project but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delayed this project along with many other projects.

He further added that the PTI government had sufficient funds for the project, the only thinbg that was insufficient was the previous government’s lack of public interest.

The premier, while further bashing the previous government, said that unfortunately we are running the country by taking money in the form of loans while the former Prime Minister Imran Khan had a helicopter while the former federal ministers had bullet proof vehicles.

The PML-N president also said that the previous governments had no regard for the people of Pakistan.