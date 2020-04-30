Summary sent to President for removal of Governor Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) A summary has been sent to President Arif Alvi for the removal of Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema from the designation on Sunday.

According to sources, earlier Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema postponed the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and he also held consultations with the constitutional team.

The Governor decided to send the constitutional recommendations to the President, while recommendations will be reviewed by the constitutional team of the President.

In this regard, Omar Sarfraz Cheema had also consulted Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

