MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has summoned session of the Legislative Assembly to elect new prime minister.

The session of the AJK Legislative Assembly has been summoned on Monday to elect new leader of the house.

PTI has nominated Tanveer Ilyas for the premier and claimed of having support of 34 members of the assembly against the 27 members needed.

The joint opposition has nominated Chaudhry Yaseen for the slot.