Polling underway for bye-election in NA-33 Hangu

HANGU (Dunya News) - Polling is underway for bye-election in National Assembly constituency, NA-33 Hangu after the seat fell vacant due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman.

The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over 300,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the constituency.

Tough contest is expected between candidates of PTI, ANP and JUI-F.

The administration has made foolproof security plan and thousands of security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful holding of the by-election.