Crucial Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM shortly

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Amid ongoing political turmoil in the province, a crucial session of Punjab Assembly will be held shortly to elect new Leader of the House after Usman Buzdar resigned from the position over two weeks ago.

The session is being by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari to conduct the electoral process as orders of Lahore High Court (LHC).

To avoid any untoward incident, Section 144 has been imposed in area up to 500 meters around Punjab Assembly building, under which workers of no political party will be allowed to gather within this range.

Strict action will be taken on blocking The Mall or any other road around Punjab Assembly building.

Time will prove whether deputy speaker was honest or not: Elahi

In a conversation with journalists after reaching the assembly, Elahi said despite being the speaker, he was not the custodian of the house today as he is a contender for the chief minister’s slot.

"Time will prove whether the deputy speaker was honest or not. We will try to hold a transparent election today," Elahi said, adding he knows from where Dost Mohammad Mazari is taking instructions and will share details at the right time.

He said that some people did not have clear intentions and claimed to have the numbers for winning the election.

Deputy Speaker says he would conduct election in line with the rules

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Mazari said he would conduct today’s election in line with the rules as he maintained that if any member of the Punjab Assembly tried to disrupt the session, he would not come under pressure.

"The election will be free and fair the election will take place today and the result would also be announced today," Mazari told reporters.

The deputy speaker said both sides would attempt to delay the election, but he vowed to hold the polls in a "good manner".

He also noted that dissident members from any party will be allowed to cast their votes today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is supporting PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the slot of CM, while joint opposition in Punjab has nominated Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N for the position.

The Punjab Assembly has 183 members of PTI and 10 members of PML-Q. The ruling coalition also has the support of five deviant members of PML-N. The coalition claims that it has the support of 189 members.

However, more than 24 members of PTI Punjab Assembly have defected and joined the opposition. Tareen group, Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar along with their supporters have announced support for Hamza Shahbaz.