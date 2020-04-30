PPP and PML-N cases should be heard at the same time, demands PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have demanded that foreign funding cases of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz be heard at the same time.

The former federal minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry along with PTI’s leader Farrukh Habib while talking to the media said we have concerns over current election commission of Pakistan and if the ECP cannot hold the elections then what is the benefit of ECP.

Fawad said that Shehbaz Sharif has changed the entire teams investigating his and Hamza’s case, adding that the PM has appointed his favorite officers.

The PTI leader further said that the so-called ‘imported government’ is imposed on us, adding that from very first day Shehbaz made an attempt to steal the record of NAB and the courts should take notice.

A senior citizen was tortured in Marriott Hotel, and Major Harris was tortured in Lahore, he said.

The ex-minister went on to say that sugar and other commodities prices have been increased in a significant numbers by the new government, and the power tariff has also been jacked up by Rs 4.35, while the PTI government had freezed the tariff.