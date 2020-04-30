Sherry Rehman criticizes Imran Khan for pursuing politics of division

PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan called for collective efforts to strengthen democracy in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman has criticized former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for pursuing the politics of division, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Addressing a news conference along with PPP leaders Nadeem Afzal Chan and Faisal Karim Kundi, in Islamabad, she said the PPP leadership welcomes the news conference of the Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in which he made many things clear.

She said there is no mention of conspiracy in the communique of National Security Committee. She said the narrative of Imran Khan is dangerous for Pakistan.

