Azad Kashmir: Govt approves PM election motion in Assembly

The members of the Government have approved the motion for PM in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The members of the Government have approved the motion in which it is stated that election for the new Leader of the House in Azad Kashmir should be held, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the opposition has raised objections on the motion that was filed by the government members of the house

It is stated that today’s session should be canceled and a new meeting should be convened for the election of Leader of the House, the opposition demanded.

It merits mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Tanveer Ilyas as their candidate for the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Kashmir.

On the other hand Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan peoples Party (PPP) are yet to nominate a candidate for the before mentioned elections.

It should be noted here that out of a total of 53-members in the Parliament, 34 members from PTI and allies, 12 from PPP and 7 members are from PML-N.

The ruling party had submitted recusal on April 12 for the assembly session.