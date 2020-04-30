PM Shehbaz invites allies at Iftar dinner in PM house

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited all his allies to an Iftar dinner at the Prime Minister house in Islamabad, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the invitation has been sent to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi.

Other than these, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other ally leaders have also been invited to the Iftar dinner.

As per sources, the Prime Minister and his allies will finalize the composition of the Federal Cabinet. The sources further revealed that there is a huge possibility that the cabinet members will be announced today as well.