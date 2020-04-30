ISPR terms audio clip attributed to former COAS as fake

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday clarified that an audio clip attributed to former Chief of Army Staff General (retired) Mirza Aslam Beg being circulated on social media is fake.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, it is part of a “disinformation and propaganda campaign to target state institutions”.

The audio clip had gone of retired army official, thereby referred to as Gen Baig, commenting on the propaganda campaign to malign Pakistan Army amid the political crisis.

On the other hand, Lieutenant General (retd) Haroon Aslam also denied the fake audio attributed to him. He said, "This is a vicious act of the enemy and a shameful thing."

Meanwhile, Major General (retd) Ijaz Awan also rejected the fake audio attributed to him and termed it as an enemy propaganda. He said that the fake audio was made by Indian channels.

The former military officers sternly warned the social media propagandists, saying that the nefarious aims of the enemy must be crushed by the force of unity.