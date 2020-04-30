PM Shehbaz pays visit to Karachi, meets CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a visit to Karachi and held a one-on-one meeting with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah.

According to details, both the leaders discussed political, economic and other issues. Shehbaz Sharif also visited MQM headquarters in Bahadurabad. He said that all the problems of the city including water and transport would be solved.

Talking to media in Karachi, the Prime Minister said that he had a very useful discussion with the Chief Minister. Murad Ali Shah gave a briefing on the development projects in Sindh. We will solve the water problem in Karachi. The Chief Minister is doing a lot of work in the field of transport in Karachi. He will try to bring air-conditioned buses in Karachi.

He further said that water problem in Karachi is a big challenge and we will do our best to make KCR a part of C-Pack. He directed to take priority measures for water supply in Karachi.