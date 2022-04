An emergency meeting regarding energy sector was chaired by Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An emergency meeting regarding energy sector was chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif is in progress in Islamabad.

According to details, the meeting is discussing steps to overcome electricity load shedding faced by the country and ensure provision of petroleum products.

The meeting is being attended by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Miftah Ismail as well as officials of ministries of petroleum and finance.