Pakistan reports 101 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,829. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,362 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 101 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 21,284 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 101 persons were tested positive for the disease.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,407 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,486 in Punjab, 219,296 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,139 in Islamabad, 43,301 in Azad Kashmir, 35,480 in Balochistan and 11,720 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,805,841 coronavirus tests and 21,284 in the last 24 hours. 1,487,073 patients have recovered in the country whereas 262 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.47 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,648,252 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 54,721 in last 24 hours. 120,094,937 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 134,617 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 243,618,172 with 202,104 in the last 24 hours.