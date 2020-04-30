PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack in South Waziristan

PM said that sacrifices of our martyrs manifest Pakistan's firm resolve against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan in which a Pakistan Army officer and a jawan embraced martyrdom.

The prime minister said that the whole nation saluted Major Shujaat Hussain Shaheed and Sepoy Imran Khan Shaheed for their great sacrifices while safeguarding the motherland.

"The sacrifices of our martyrs manifest Pakistan s firm resolve against terrorism. The whole nation stood side by side with their armed forces in the war against terrorism," the prime minister remarked.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

