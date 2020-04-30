PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next elections: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that we are not in favor of taking political revenge against the rival party.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that his party would develop consensus with political parties for conducting next elections in the country.

We will take the decisions regarding elections after the consultation of coalition partners, he said. Rana Sanaullah said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible for conducting next elections in a fair, free and transparent manner.

Rana Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was talking with the allied parties for constituting the new cabinet. He also said that we are not in favor of taking political revenge against the rival party.

