South Waziristan: Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with forces

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan, 2 terrorists were killed, arms and ammunition were recovered, Major Shujaat Hussain and soldier Imran Khan were martyred in the exchange of fire.

According to Pakistan Army Public Relations (ISPR), security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan between the nights of April 11 and 12.

According to ISPR, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. Imran Khan, a 27-year-old soldier from Naseerabad, was martyred while fighting valiantly.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Army said that the presence of any more terrorists in the area and the clearance operation was being carried out to eradicate them.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pour in condolence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have poured in condolence and condemnation over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army Major and Jawan in South Waziristan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan and said that he pays homage to the sons of the nation who fought against the terrorists and were martyred in defense of the motherland.

He further said that the nation salutes Major Shujaat Hussain and soldier Imran Khan for their great sacrifice. May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the martyrs and give patience to the families, Amen!

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari



Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed regret over the martyrdom of Major and Jawan of Pak Army.

He further said that the officers and youth of the army are giving testimonies for the motherland, these testimonies will bring color, the whole nation is in high spirits and determined to get rid of the scourge of terrorism forever.

Maryam Nawaz



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also expressed regret and said that salutations to the sons of the nation who were martyred in the encounter with terrorists in South Waziristan, may Allah Almighty accept the martyrdom of Major Shujaat Hussain and soldier Imran Khan. May He raise their ranks and grant patience to their loved ones.