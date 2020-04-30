Over 2,000 Sikh Yatrees from India reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib

The Sikh Yatrees were brought to Gurdwara Panja Sahib by special buses.

HASSANABDAL (dunya News) – More than 2,000 Sikh Yatrees (Sikh pilgrims) from India reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal on Tuesday night in three special trains to participate in Besakhi Mela.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood said six DSPs, 13 inspectors,133 sub-inspectors and ASI, 42 head constables, 680 constables and 36 lady constables have been deployed to provide foolproof security to these pilgrims.

These buses were accompanied by special police forces. Arrangements have been made for accommodation of Sikh pilgrims in Hassanabdal.


