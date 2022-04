ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has sought support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for election of Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to details, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and formally made the request.

However, sources said that former President smiled at the request of PML-Q leaders and did not give any positive response.