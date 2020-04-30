PM Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia in last week of April

As Prime Minister, this would be the first foreign visit of Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in last week of April, sources said on Tuesday.

The prime minister is also likely to visit China and Foreign Office is working on both foreign trips of the premier.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Acting President and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath of office.