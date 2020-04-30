Prime Minister abolishes Saturdays off in govt offices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Prime Minister (PM) has abolished Saturdays off for Government offices. There will be only one weekly off day in government offices, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif has also announced to change the office timings. The offices will now open at 8am instead of 10am.

He has further directed to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak in order to ensure provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates. He said no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

The Prime Minister directed to immediately implement the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of twenty-five thousand rupees.

Talking to the staff of PM Office, the Prime Minister said we have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted. He said honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles.