Turkish President, Modi congratulate Shehbaz on becoming PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Pakistan s newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, after which a series of congratulations continued.

President Erdogan

In response to the establishment of Shehbaz Sharif as PM of Pakistan, the Turkish Prime Minister (PM) said that he was confident under Shehbaz’s leadership, Pakistan-Turkey fraternal relations would be further strengthened. He said that Pakistan and Turkey were trustworthy brothers and wanted to bring closer ties between the two countries. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Erdogan for conducting a telephonic call to congratulate him and expressed his best wishes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a message on social networking site Twitter, Indian premier Narendra Modi wrote that congratulations to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on becoming elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, India wants peace and stability in the region free from terrorism, so that we can achieve our development so that we could be able to focus on challenges and ensure the well-being of people.

