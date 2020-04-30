PM Shehbaz and his government will face many challenges: Bilawal

Our commitment has been fulfilled, says Bilawal.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the Prime Minister and his government will have to face many challenges.

While congratulating the PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the 23rd Prime Minister of the country, Bilawal Bhutto expressed that he wishes all the best to Shehbaz Sharif.

Further talking about the success of the no-confidence move he stated that we have removed the democratically selected prime minister.

We will move towards electoral reform, restoration of democracy and prosperity for all, said Bilawal.

