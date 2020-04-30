NA session resumes, voting for PM scheduled

Shah Mahmood Qureshi took over the session and spoke to the house

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly (NA) resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

The House is set to elect New Leader of the House after former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was voted out as a result of no-confidence.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is representing the joint opposition while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies have fielded Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the office of Prime Minister.

National Assembly session started with Deputy Speaker talking about the classified letter and said that he will send the classified letter in which Pakistan was threatened will be sent to the Supreme Court (SC).

According to details, the deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also said that he had acted upon the verdict of the respectable Supreme Court but it is high time to show this letter to the honorable Judges of the Apex Court, therefore he had sent that letter for them to review their verdict.

