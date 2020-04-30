KP Governor Shah Farman decides to quit post

Newly appointed Governor Punjab is also likely to tender his resignation.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has decided to resign after opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif becomes prime minister.

According to well-placed sources, the governor argued it would be difficult to work with Shehbaz Sharif, who is likely to replace PM Imran Khan. And he said he would not be able to give the official protocol to Shehbaz Sharif and it would be better to quit.

Newly appointed Governor Punjab is also likely to tender his resignation.

The opposition parties in the National Assembly defeated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the no-confidence resolution they jointly moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan with 174 votes, setting a new precedent in parliamentary history of the country for in-house change through a democratic and constitutional manner.

It is the first-ever succeeding no-confidence motion in parliamentary history of Pakistan through which a sitting prime minister has been removed as in the past two such moves had failed.

The first resolution was moved in 1989 against the then prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the second in 2006 to oust PM Shaukat Aziz, but they both had survived the vote.