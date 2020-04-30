Pakistanis have so far donated Rs 63bn for Shaukat Khanum: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistanis have so far donated Rs 63 billion for Shaukat Khanum for the treatment of poor cancer patients.

Addressing the fund raising function of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, the Prime Minister said that cancer is more dangerous than other diseases because if one is diagnosed with cancer then there is fear of death and secondly its treatment is the most expensive. Those who do not have the resources for treatment are most affected, unfortunately cancer is a disease for which there is no immediate cure.

He said that an infected person has to undergo treatment for around 5 years, adding that cancer is the second leading cause of death after heart disease, which leads to more deaths. “Thank God that most of the time today, if the cancer is diagnosed early, the patient can survive, this is a big change and the fear of getting cancer is no longer that thing.”

The Prime Minister also asked the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government in providing free and low-cost health facilities to the masses.

He said that we are moving towards the basic principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah including humanity, justice and self-respect and soon Pakistan will be one of the great nations.

He said that welfare of the weak segment of society is the responsibility of the state and the PTI-led government has introduced health card to provide health coverage to the people which is a step towards Islamic welfare state.

He said that every family will be able to get free treatment up to one million through health universal card.

Imran Khan said health coverage has been provided to every citizen in three years and this Sihhat Card initiative will be helpful to increase the scope of private hospitals in the country.

The Prime Minister said cancer is a dangerous disease and its treatment is very expensive, so more hospitals are needed in the country.

Imran Khan said that 75 percent patients are being treated free of cost in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.