Absolutely no truth in allegations of PM Imran: US

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – United States of America has reiterated that there is no truth in allegations of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding involvement of US in no-confidence motion.

Principal Deputy Spokeswoman for the United States Department of State Jalina Porter said that there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. However, of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law.

But again, these allegations are absolutely not true, she added.