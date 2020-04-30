Hamza approaches LHC against transfer of IG, Chief Secretary Punjab

A day earlier, the government decided to transfer the chief secretary and IGP Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader of National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against transfer of Inspector General Police (IGP) and Chief Secretary Punjab.

Hamza Shahbaz, in his plea, states that resignation of Usman Buzdar from the post of Chief Minister Punjab has been accepted and as per law, officials cannot be transferred during elections.

The PML-N leader has prayed the court to stop transfer of top officials of the province.

It merits mention that the provincial assembly has to elect the new leader of the house after Usman Buzdar resigned last month. PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N’s Hamza, who has secured the support of PTI’s dissident lawmakers — the Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan groups — are expected to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister.