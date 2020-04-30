Opposition submits no-confidence motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The motion submitted against the KP CM has the signatures of 46 members of the provincial assembly. The leaders of the opposition submitted the motion in the office of the Assembly Secretary.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sardar Babak said that the provincial government is violating assembly rules due to confusion.

He said that with the consultation of the Leader of the Opposition and all the opposition parties, a no-confidence motion has been submitted to stop the unconstitutional measures.