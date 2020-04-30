Commission formed to investigate foreign conspiracy: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Law Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a commission has been formed to probe into the lettergate issue.

Talking to media in Islamabad after federal cabinet meeting on Friday, he said that the commission will be headed by Lieutenant General (r) Tariq Khan.

Fawad Ch said that the commission will investigate where the conspiracy was hatched and who were the local handlers of the conspiracy to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He further said that evidence of no-confidence will be laid before the members of the assembly and if the people do not protect their freedom then Pakistan will go back to slavery. He said an imported, selected government will be imposed on us and we will be subjugated, adding that this no-trust motion is brought under international conspiracy, whether there is a threat of regime change or not, will be investigated.

The minister while commenting on the Supreme Court’s verdict said that the apex court’s ruling has jeopardized the supremacy of Parliament. The Cabinet expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry went on to say that the Supreme Court does not have the documents, then how did it come to know that the Speaker misused his mind, adding that Imran Khan is the Prime Minister and will remain, we are not going anywhere.