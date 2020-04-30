LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hearing on the petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is underway, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, Chief Justice (CJ) of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Ameer Bhatti is hearing the case and summoned the Advocate General Punjab immediately.

While, PML-N lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar, in his arguments before the court, said the largest province by population is deprived of administrative head.

It merits mention here that, a constitutional petition was filed by PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in the LHC.

The petition appealed to the court to look into the matter of elections for the position of Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab as it has been vacant since April 1.

As per sources, the other parties named in the petition are Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Deputy Speaker and others.

The petition in the LHC had been filed after the Supreme Court rejected the ruling of Deputy Speaker of National Assembly (NA) rejecting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reinstated the National Assembly and the national assembly must reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ruling of the top court said, "The prime minister did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly. All the decisions made till date have been nullified." "If the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister," the top court’s order said.