Pakistan reports no deaths from coronavirus as fifth wave fades away

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,526,234. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,361 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 141 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,097 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.



Furthermore 576,110 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,307 in Punjab, 219,223 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,112 in Islamabad, 43,286 in Azad Kashmir, 35,479 in Balochistan and 11,717 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,689,870 coronavirus tests and 27,003 in the last 24 hours. 1,486,650 patients have recovered in the country whereas 280 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.52 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,353,828 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 91,157 in last 24 hours. 119,272,347 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 312,484 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 242,473,429 with 402,661 in the last 24 hours.